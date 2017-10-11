Former JUDAS PRIEST Guitarist K.K. DOWNING's Astbury Hall Leisure Resort Plans Come To An End

According to The Times out of the UK, former Judas Priest guitarist K.K. Downing - who left the band in April 2011 - has had his estate at Astbury Hall in south Shropshire, England, collapse into administration. It was immediately put up for sale with an asking price of more than £10 million. Downing had planned to build a leisure resort around his countryside golf course on the 320 acre estate, including forty holiday homes, a hotel, spa and another nine-hole course.

Administrators from FRP Advisory blamed "tougher economic times within the wider corporate hospitality market," which had put "unsustainable pressure on the cashflow of the estate under its current financial structure."

Downing uploaded a vlog in August, in which he shares thoughts about tributes, Les Binks and Judas Priest, straight from his attic. Watch below:

Judas Priest: Road To Valhalla for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch, is now available in the App Store.

The app features stunning new visuals and gameplay set to the iconic songs “Halls Of Valhalla”, “Breaking The Law”, “Turbo Lover”, “Electric Eye”, “Painkiller”, and “You’ve Got Another Thing Coming.”

Judas Priest: Road To Valhalla innovates by making isolated song stems (eg drums, vocals, guitar) from the 2016 Battle Cry album available to players exclusively within the game. Using an innovative visual mechanic, players must fill “stem meters” to construct the full song and progress through each level of the game.

“When we set out to make this game, we wanted to give fans a new kind of visual listening experience” said Rob Halford, who also appears in a series of exclusive video clips throughout the game. “For the first time, we are making individual stems of our songs available to fans to give them a new and interactive way to engage with some of the best songs from our catalog.”

A video trailer for game can be found below.

Judas Priest: Road To Valhalla is a joint collaboration between Judas Priest, Sony Music Entertainment, Trinifold Management LLC UK and Babaroga, a leading mobile game studio.

“Metal maniacs are you ready to join Judas Priest on the Road To Valhalla...? We are excited to have you take charge and lead the way on the bike and the tour bus! Let the molten metal mayhem begin with the thrill of the ride! Can you claim victory on this perilous journey that leads you into Valhalla...? Have a blast and enjoy!” - Rob, Glenn, Richie, Ian and Scott