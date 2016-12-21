Former JUDAS PRIEST, MEGADETH Members Cover Classic IRON MAIDEN In NIGHT OF METAL; Video

In the video below metal all-stars Tim “Ripper” Owens (Judas Priest, Iced Earth), Glen Drover (Megadeth, Eidolon), Shawn Drover (Megadeth, Act Of Defiance), and Glen Poland cover Iron Maiden’s “Flight Of Icarus” from A Night Of Metal show in Columbus, GA on December 3rd.

Night Of Metal is a touring entity with Owens, the Drovers, and Poland to converge for a night of classic metal with songs of the genre and of the bands they toured with.