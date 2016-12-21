Former JUDAS PRIEST, MEGADETH Members Cover Classic IRON MAIDEN In NIGHT OF METAL; Video

December 21, 2016, 17 hours ago

news heavy metal judas priest megadeth iron maiden night of metal

Former JUDAS PRIEST, MEGADETH Members Cover Classic IRON MAIDEN In NIGHT OF METAL; Video

In the video below metal all-stars Tim “Ripper” Owens (Judas Priest, Iced Earth), Glen Drover (Megadeth, Eidolon), Shawn Drover (Megadeth, Act Of Defiance), and Glen Poland cover Iron Maiden’s “Flight Of Icarus” from A Night Of Metal show in Columbus, GA on December 3rd. 

Night Of Metal is a touring entity with Owens, the Drovers, and Poland to converge for a night of classic metal with songs of the genre and of the bands they toured with. 

Featured Audio

BravePicks 2016 - ABBATH's Abbath #14

BravePicks 2016 - ABBATH's Abbath #14

Featured Video

THIRD ION – Former Members Of ANNIHILATOR, INTO ETERNITY, DEVIN TOWNSEND Streaming “Cosmic Delusion” Lyric Video

THIRD ION – Former Members Of ANNIHILATOR, INTO ETERNITY, DEVIN TOWNSEND Streaming “Cosmic Delusion” Lyric Video

Latest Reviews