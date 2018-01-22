Former JUDAS PRIEST / TRAPEZE Drummer DAVE HOLLAND Dead At 69

Spanish newspaper El Progreso is reporting that former Trapeze / Judas Priest drummer Dave Holland (pictured at left above) passed away last Tuesday (January 16th) at the age of 69.

Holland was a member of Judas Priest from 1979 - 1989 and appeared on many of the band's classic albums including British Steel, Point Of Entry, Screaming For Vengeance, and Defenders Of The Faith. He was replaced by Scott Travis. Dave Holland was also a founding member of Trapeze, alongside Glenn Hughes.

According to El Progreso, Holland had been living in the secluded Lamas de Campos community in the mountainous Fonsagrada area of Lugo in northwest Spain. He died at University Hospital Lucus Augusti de Lugo, and his remains were cremated. His cause of death is yet to be revealed.

In 2004, Holland was sentenced to eight years in jail after being found guilty of trying to rape a 17-year-old special needs male, who was receiving drum lessons from him. He always insisted that he was innocent.