Former KISS Guitarist BRUCE KULICK Jams "Detroit Rock City" With PAN ROCKS Steel Drum Band; Video Available

"Keep an open mind KISS fans," encourages former guitarist Bruce Kulick. "Imagine all the ways to play one of the best songs from the huge catalog, 'Detroit Rock City'. How about recording the song with steel drums! Here I am as part of a unique take on this KISS Klassic. I was in Australia on the day the band was all in the studio in LA, so I did my guitars later at one in Van Nuys."

Enjoy the KISS classic "Detroit Rock City" as performed by Pan Rocks from the Project LA Sessions featuring Bruce Kulick on guitar, bassist Billy Sheehan (Mr. Big / The Winery Dogs), guitarist Tracii Guns (L.A. Guns) and drummer Stephen Perkins (Jane's Addiction); all produced by Matt Starr (Ace Frehley / Mr. Big).