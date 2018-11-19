Former KISS Guitarist BRUCE KULICK Launches New Website

"I am excited to share with you all, my redesigned simpler website, BruceKulick.com," says former KISS guitarist Bruce Kulick. "My web designer and I have been working hard, and now it’s finally live!"

"The name of my site for many years was Kulick.net. Many of you visited, read my blog stories, saw many features that I shared about my career and ordered merchandise. I was always proud of it, but it was time to move into a simpler home page design. I hope you enjoy the look and feel of the new .com site. And believe me when I tell you, a fan of mine from Norway actually gifted me the ownership name of this new site. He heard me speaking in an interview about not being able to have my .com name. He took the time and effort to get it, and give it to me! Of course you still can look at my older .net site, as it will always live on in an archival manner from my new website."

"Another thing to let you all know, is my merchandise store is open again! And I have many new items for you all just in time for the holiday season. Don’t miss out on these limited edition items! Limited Edition Red BK3 Vinyl, an Axe Heaven Multi-Swirl Mini Guitar from my Asylum era, and a new Radioactive Photo Pick Pack are all ready to be yours!"

"Please have fun navigating on the new website! I am very grateful for your support with my 40+ year career as a guitarist and performer. I hope to continue sharing my love of music and guitar and of course my KISS years with you all. And please visit Grand Funk’s website to see if you can catch a show with me on lead guitar. The shows are always 'Some Kind Of Wonderful'!"