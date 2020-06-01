Former KISS Guitarist BRUCE KULICK On Funeral Arrangements For His Brother BOB KULICK - "Sadly Due To COVID-19, There Will Not Be A Traditional Service At This Time"

Grammy Award-winning producer / guitarist Bob Kulick (KISS, W.A.S.P., Motörhead, etc.) passed away at the age of 70 last month; a cause of death has not yet been revealed.

Bob's younger brother Bruce Kulick (KISS, Union, Grand Funk Railroad) issued the following statement earlier today:

"Thank you all for the enormous outpouring of condolences, love and support for my brother's recent passing on May 28, 2020. This has been a very difficult time for my wife and I, and your tremendous response is a source of strength for us. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts."

"Many of you have asked about funeral arrangements, and sadly due to COVID-19, there will not be a traditional service at this time. A proper memorial will be planned in the future where we can all pay tribute to my brother. Please feel free to continue celebrating the great contributions Bob accomplished during his career. His legacy will never be forgotten."

Bob Kulick, born January 16, 1950 in Brooklyn, NY, auditioned for KISS in 1972, but was beaten out for the spot by Ace Frehley. He later performed (uncredited) on the KISS albums Alive II (three of the five studio tracks), Unmasked (lead guitar on "Naked City"), Killers (all four new studio tracks), and Creatures Of The Night. He also played on Paul Stanley's 1978 solo album and on his 1989 solo tour.

Bob also performed on the W.A.S.P. albums The Crimson Idol and Still Not Black Enough, only involved with the studio work and never touring with the band.

Kulick's discography includes work with many other artists, including Meat Loaf, Lou Reed, Michael Bolton, Diana Ross, Skull, Murderer's Row, Doro, and Tim "Ripper" Owens.

Everyone here at BraveWords offer our condolences to Bruce and all of Bob's family and friends. R.I.P.

(Photo - Julie Bergonz)