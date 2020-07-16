Former KISS Guitarist BRUCE KULICK Talks Playing Bass On "Jungle" From Carnival Of Souls - "A Pretty Weird Riff"

"I have had many requests to show the bass guitar parts for the song 'Jungle' from Carvival Of Souls," says former KISS guitarist Bruce Kulick, who was in the band from 1984 to 1996.

"Here's my jam along, on my '65 Fender Jazz Bass with a MXR Phasor pedal. I used the radio edit version, and it is tuned to Eb, not D like the original."

KISS released Carnival Of Souls in 1997. The album peaked at #27 on the Billboard charts.