Former KISS Guitarist BRUCE KULICK, W.A.S.P. Guitarist DOUGLAS BLAIR Featured On "Dreams In The Witch House: Sanitarium" Track; Free Download Available

According to Dread Central, as Malachai in 1984’s Children Of The Corn, Courtney Gains made our blood run ice cold. Now, the actor is fronting a Lovecraftian rock opera, Dreams In The Witch House with former KISS lead guitar player Bruce Kulick and Douglas Blair of W.A.S.P.

Read more at Dread Central, and listen to "Dreams In The Witch House: Sanitarium" below: