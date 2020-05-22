Former KISS Guitarist BRUCE KULICK, WARRANT Guitarist ERIK TURNER Guest On Talking Metal Podcast (Video)

The May 15th edition of the Talking Metal podcast featured Bruce Kulick (Grand Funk Railroad, ex-KISS) and Erik Turner (Warrant). They discuss how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected their respective careers and lives, and projects they currently have in the works.

"I love explaining how some of the KISS songs that I was a part of were created," says guitarist Bruce Kulick, who was in the band from 1984 to 1996.

"Here's my Part 1 of 'I Walk Alone' - the story behind the song. Watch me describe the origins using demos of the tune as it evolved. This new feature, will be in three parts, so stay tuned and enjoy. This song has an interesting history and I'm excited to share it with you."

"I Walk Alone" is the final track on the Carnival Of Souls album, which KISS released in 1997.

Erik Turner and his son, Noah, performed another Quarantine acoustic cover song, this time Lady Gaga's "Bad Romance". Check out the video below.

"We Warrant's can’t wait to rock with you again and hope that y’all are doing great," states a message.