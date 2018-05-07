Former KISS Guitarist VINNIE VINCENT Addresses His Orientation On New Podcast

Former KISS guitarist Vinnie Vincent, who was in the band from 1982 to 1984, recently sat down with Greg Schmitt of WESU’s syndicated radio show Noize In The Attic for a candid interview.

During their chat, Vinnie discusses his exciting future plans as well as addressing the speculation on his orientation and much more. “Everyone loves the mystique, right? So, maybe I’ll say ‘Oh, I’ll let you guys decide’… I get mistaken all the time for being something else. What can I do?”

Listen to the full interview here (starts at 68 minutes), or via the audio player below.

Catch Vinnie Vincent in-person at Days Of The Dead in Charlotte, North Carolina at the Sheraton Charlotte Hotel on Friday May 18th. Further details can be found at this location.