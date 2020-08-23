Former KISS Guitarist VINNIE VINCENT Announces Let Freedom Rock Bash In October

On October 17 and 18, 2020, former KISS guitarist Vinnie Vincent will host the Let Freedom Rock Bash at S.I.R. Nashville. The official press release reads:

The Let Freedom Rock Bash will be professionally filmed, edited and released as a Docuentary DVD set of these two very special days in October 2020.

Vinnie Vincent's performances will be filmed live, along with a filmed collage of guest interaction of the Legion and Euphoria members who will be immortalized forever on a first of its kind Vinnie Vincent DVD.

S.I.R. is a small venue and is now at 50% capacity by order of the mayor, so reserve your ticket and place in rock n roll video history now by clicking here. This will be an intimate party where every guest will be captured on film, their thoughts, opinions, voices, conversations, style and excitement against the backdrop of one of the most perilous moments in U.S. history.

All of which will intercut with the first recorded and filmed Vinnie Vincent Live Performance since 1988, captured forever in a time capsule of what will be October, 2020.

This very special Let Freedom Rock Bash will be a catered affair with plenty of spirits available.

Its time to Rock and feel good again. And most of all we need to come together to celebrate life, liberty and freedom.

If for any reason, Covid-19 or otherwise, dictate the cancellation of the event, everyone will immediately be refunded their ticket price upon notice.

For this event, I suggest everyone stay at the Marriott Cool Springs. It is a Beautiful Hotel close to the venue and they will take care of you there.

There will also be plenty of security at S.I.R so everyone can have a safe and wonderful time. The way it should be.

Capacity is small and limited so reserve your tickets this weekend at VinnieVincent.com. Payment, in the amount of $500 per person, must be received by August 25, 2020.