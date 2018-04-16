Former KISS Guitarist VINNIE VINCENT At Spooky Empire - "When You're Scared, You Still Want More"

Former KISS guitarist Vinnie Vincent was recently interviewed by Three Sides Of The Coin at the 2018 Spooky Empire in Orlando, FL.

During the Q&A session, Vinnie talks about the first time he met Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley, his memories of the Creatures Of The Night tour in Brazil, when work first started on the Lick It Up album, and of course... did Vinnie Vincent save KISS?

Vinnie recently posted the following update on Facebook:

"I have been talking to promoters about a Vinnie Tour. So these are the plans and let's hope they materialize. If they don't I will be sad... but this is it so far as I know to share with you. The promoters want to do a Vinnie Acoustic Tour in key cities and when that is done, then...

The Vinnie Vincent Electric Full Shredd Tour - fasten your seatbelts baby! Now I know that will be fun. By the way... getting in shape and been dropping lots of weight. Should be at my old weight in a few months."