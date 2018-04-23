Former KISS Guitarist VINNIE VINCENT Guests On Talking Metal Podcast - "The '80s Were A Time Of Hype"

Episode 745 of the Talking Metal podcast includes an all-new interview with former KISS guitarist Vinnie Vincent recorded today, April 23rd, by host Mark Strigl.

Topics include: Vinnie's upcoming touring plans, Robert Fleischman, Vicki Peterson, Felix Cavaliere, his current guitar playing ability, his upcoming book, his appearance at the Chiller Theatre Expo in NJ (April 27th - 29th), the 2018 Atlanta Kiss Expo, a summer tour of Australia, the rumors about him, his guitar gear, his dislike of drummers, KISS songs with drum machines and much more. Hear for yourself via the audio player below:

Listen to "TM 745 Vinnie Vincent" on Spreaker.

Vinnie recently posted the following update on Facebook:

"I have been talking to promoters about a Vinnie Tour. So these are the plans and let's hope they materialize. If they don't I will be sad... but this is it so far as I know to share with you. The promoters want to do a Vinnie Acoustic Tour in key cities and when that is done, then...

The Vinnie Vincent Electric Full Shredd Tour - fasten your seatbelts baby! Now I know that will be fun. By the way... getting in shape and been dropping lots of weight. Should be at my old weight in a few months."