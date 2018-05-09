Former KISS Guitarist VINNIE VINCENT - "I've Got My Double-V Warmed Up In The Garage, The Engine Is Purring... Soon We Take It For A Ride"; Video

May 9, 2018, 24 minutes ago

news hard rock riff notes vinnie vincent kiss

BackstageAxxess interviewed former KISS guitarist Vinnie Vincent on April 27th at the Hilton Hotel in Parsippany , NJ during the 2018 Chiller Expo. Vinnie talks about his return to the scene, his future plans, and more. Watch the video below.

Catch Vinnie Vincent in-person at Days Of The Dead in Charlotte, North Carolina at the Sheraton Charlotte Hotel on Friday May 18th. Further details can be found at this location.



