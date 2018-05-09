Former KISS Guitarist VINNIE VINCENT - "I've Got My Double-V Warmed Up In The Garage, The Engine Is Purring... Soon We Take It For A Ride"; Video

BackstageAxxess interviewed former KISS guitarist Vinnie Vincent on April 27th at the Hilton Hotel in Parsippany , NJ during the 2018 Chiller Expo. Vinnie talks about his return to the scene, his future plans, and more. Watch the video below.

Catch Vinnie Vincent in-person at Days Of The Dead in Charlotte, North Carolina at the Sheraton Charlotte Hotel on Friday May 18th. Further details can be found at this location.