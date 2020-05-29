Former KISS / W.A.S.P. Guitarist/Producer BOB KULICK Dead At 70

Grammy Award-winning producer / guitarist Bob Kulick (KISS, W.A.S.P., Motörhead, etc.) has passed away at the age of 70.

Bob's younger brother, Bruce Kulick, shared the news via social media, stating: "I am heartbroken to have to share the news of the passing of my brother Bob Kulick. His love of music, and his talent as a musician and producer should always be celebrated. I know he is at peace now, with my parents, playing his guitar as loud as possible. Please respect the Kulick Family’s privacy during this very sad time."

Bob Kulick, born January 16, 1950 in Brooklyn, NY, auditioned for KISS in 1972, but was beaten out for the spot by Ace Frehley. He later performed (uncredited) on the KISS albums Alive II (three of the five studio tracks), Unmasked (lead guitar on "Naked City"), Killers (all four new studio tracks), and Creatures Of The Night. He also played on Paul Stanley's 1978 solo album and on his 1989 solo tour.

Bob also performed on the W.A.S.P. albums The Crimson Idol and Still Not Black Enough, only involved with the studio work and never touring with the band.

Kulick's discography includes work with many other artists, including Meat Loaf, Lou Reed, Michael Bolton, Diana Ross, Skull, Murderer's Row, Doro, and Tim "Ripper" Owens.

Everyone here at BraveWords offer our condolences to Bruce and all of Bob's family and friends. R.I.P.



(Photo - Julie Bergonz)