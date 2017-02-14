Former KITTIE Bassist IVY VUJIC JENKINS Pays Tribute To TRISH DOAN - "You Are Loved And Greatly Missed"

"It is with immeasurable sadness that we share news of the passing of our sister and best friend Trish Doan," reads a post on Kittie's Facebook page. "Finding the right words is tough. She was so bright and vibrant and talented and we loved her and still do. She was so much more than just a musician or member of the band. She was our blood, our sister and family. Finding our way without her will be challenging, like a ship without a lighthouse, and we are devastated. We ask that you please respect our privacy and her family's privacy during this difficult time."

A cause of death has not yet been announced; Trish Doan was 31 years old at the time of her passing. BraveWords sends our condolences to Trish's family, bandmates, friends and fans.

Trish was a member of Kittie from 2005 to 2007, and again from 2012 to 2017. She appears on the band's Never Again EP, as well as their fourth album Funeral For Yesterday.

Former Kittie bassist Ivy Vujic Jenkins, who replaced Doan in 2007 and was in turn replaced by Doan in 2012, has posted the following tribute:

"Anyone who has ever met Trish Doan knows that she was one of the sweetest, kindest, most down to earth people on this planet. I loved seeing her beautiful photos of Australian sunsets and city skylines, and nerding out about bass gear and geeky tech stuff. Everyone loved Trish more than she ever realized. She has left an imprint on so many lives. Her memory and legacy will outlive her physical form for many years to come. Much love to Trish's family, friends and all of the world that was touched by her presence. Trish, you are loved and greatly missed."