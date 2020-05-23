Former KREATOR Bassist Joins VENOM INC / MASSACRE Members In Punk Band

Christian “Speesy” Giesler (Kreator bassist 1994 - 2019) has teamed with Florida duo Jeramie Kling (Venom Inc, Massacre, The Absence) and Taylor Nordberg (Massacre, The Absence) in the punk outfit, Fore. The lineup is rounded out by vocalist / lyricist Brian Stephenson (Old James, Skull Fist).

Fore have released two songs, “What’s Right For You”, and “Today We Rise (No Tomorrow)” which can be streamed / purchased on the group’s Bandcamp page, or via the audio player below.

On the formation of the group, guitarist Nordberg said: “Jeramie and I both love that late '80s / early '90s punk like Bad Religion, Pennywise, The Offspring, Nofx, so we decided it was time for us to make a punk band. We had already worked with Speesy and Brian in our One Song In One Day quarantine series, so we knew they were talented, pro, and easy to work with.”

Speesy added “So excited about a new band! Taylor asked me if I wanted to do something punk-like, and I agreed immediately as everyone knows, I'm a very, very big punk fan. From the idea to now, only five or six weeks have past.”

The group’s first songs, along with the rest of the band‘s debut album, were mixed and mastered by Nordberg and Kling at their own Smoke & Mirrors Productions in Spring Hill, Florida.