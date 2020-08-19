Former KVELERTAK Frontman Launches New Band HJELVIK, Signs With Nuclear Blast

Word has come down that ex-Kvelertak frontman, Erlend Hjelvik, has started a solo metal band Hjelvik and has signed with Nuclear Blast Records.

Jens Prueter, Head of A&R at Nuclear Blast Europe, has issued the following statement:

"It’s been 10 years ago when I first saw Erlend with Kvelertak in my hometown Dortmund in Germany.Their debut album was just out for a couple of months and on heavy rotation on my turntable. I was blown away by the raw energy of his stage performance and ten years later it is an honor to start working with him on Hjelvik. He has not lost the high energy and is bringing his unique mix of black metal, hardrock and punk to a new level. Welcome to Nuclear Blast and onward to Hel!”

Hjelvik will release his debut album, Welcome To Hel, later this year.

Hjelvik: "Signing with Nuclear Blast is a dream come true for me. Since I was a teenager, I've been a fan of classic NB bands like Immortal, Dimmu Borgir, In Flames and so on, so that makes me feel extra proud to call Nuclear Blast my new label home. I'm certain Nuclear Blast will do an awesome job bringing Hjelvik metal to the masses on my new album, Welcome to Hel, and many more to come."

Erlend Hjelvik describes his music as "blackened Viking heavy Metal" with lyrics based on Norse mythology and history. Stay tuned for more.

Hjelvik is:

Erlend Hjelvik – vocals, lyrics and songwriting

Rob Steinway – lead guitar

Remi André Nygård – rhythm guitar

Alexis Lieu – bass

Kevin Foley – drums

