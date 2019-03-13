Former LOSTPROPHETS Singer IAN WATKINS Charged With Possessing Mobile Phone In Yorkshire Prison
March 13, 2019, 24 minutes ago
The Yorkshire Post reports that the shamed singer of rock band Lostprophets has appeared in Leeds Crown Court charged with possessing a mobile phone while behind bars at Wakefield Prison.
Convicted paedophile Ian Watkins is serving a 35-year jail sentence at Wakefield Prison for a number of sex offences including the attempted rape of a baby.
Watkins pleaded not guilty to possessing the device in his cell at the maximum security jail. The 41-year-old appeared in court via a video link to face a charge of unauthorized possession of a mobile phone between March 4 and March 10, 2018.
