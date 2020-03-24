Former MANOWAR Drummer RHINO - "These Guys Work Harder Than Anyone I’ve Ever Known In The Industry"

Kenny Earl Edwards, better known as Rhino, played drums for Manowar from 1991 to 1994, and again from 2008 to 2009. He appeared on Manowar's seventh studio album, The Triumph Of Steel, which was released in 1992.

Rhino recently guested on the 80’s Glam Metalcast, an excerpt has been transcribed as follows:

About how he got into Manowar:

"I was playing in a band called Arch Angel back in the day. Manowar was coming through town and the club put us in as the opening act. I was talking to (Manowar drummer) Scott Columbus before we went on and I told him to check us out. At the time he was leaving. He did and he ran back to the bus and told the guys that I would be the perfect fit. They all came out and saw me. After Eric Adams took my number. He said he liked our band and wanted to do more shows with us. Next thing I know Joey Demaio calls me up and said he wanted to do some stuff together. He came to Nashville. He laid out a contract and said he wanted to be my manager. He said he could get me in some really good spots, in some good bands. I signed it.... then he said, 'Welcome, you’re the new drummer of Manowar.'"

Were you a fan of Manowar prior to joining?

"Um... honestly... no. I told Joey I was never into Manowar. He said, 'it’s ok son, don’t worry about it.' When I listened to Kings Of Metal, I really liked it. I think Kings Of Metal is one of the greatest heavy metal albums ever written. So I became a fan."

Is the Manowar “rhetoric” real or an act?

"Trust me, it’s real. These guys are really serious about heavy metal... about delivering music and a show that people appreciate and it’s quality. It’s real, it’s not fake or a joke. These guys work harder than anyone I’ve ever known in the industry. Joey for sure is serious about it, he loves what he does and he loves the fans. Screaming at posers... ha ha... it’s great... I love it."

On why he exited Manowar:

"I wanted to stretch out, write songs, be in my own band. I kinda wanted to do both, but there was no room. When you're in Manowar you have to be dedicated to Manowar. Scott wanted to come back and he was like family to those guys. I didn’t understand it then, but I do now."

Listen to the complete interview via the YouTube clip below.