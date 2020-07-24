Former MANOWAR Guitarist KARL LOGAN Faces At Least 25 Years In Jail After Admitting To Downloading And Keeping Child Pornography

Charlotte Observer is reporting that Karl Logan, former longtime guitarist of heavy metal band Manowar, faces at least 25 years in prison after admitting in a federal courtroom in Charlotte Friday that he downloaded and kept child pornography.

The 55-year-old Logan was jailed after pleading guilty to two child-pornography counts, U.S. District Court records show. His sentencing date has not been scheduled.

Logan, who lives in Charlotte, was expelled from the band after his 2018 arrest by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police on six counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

The case was transferred to federal court, where a grand jury indicted Logan last year on one count each of receiving and possessing child pornography, according to court documents. Logan received the images by downloading them on the internet, records show.