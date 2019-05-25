Former MANOWAR Guitarist KARL LOGAN Facing Federal Prison Time On Child Pornography Charges

Back in late 2018 an arrest report from the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office surfaced and revealed that Manowar guitarist Kark Logan had been charged with six counts of possessing child pornography.

Logan was arrested on August 9th in Charlotte, NC, officially charged with "third-degree exploitation of a minor." His bail was set at $35,000 and he bonded out.

A follow-up report found here, claimed the arrest warrants say Logan was in possession of several videos which depicted girls between the ages of four and 12-years-old engaged in a variety of sexual acts with unidentified men. Each video is described in graphic detail, including one scene where a girl age 10-12 “chokes and becomes visibly upset.”

According to WSOC-TV, Logan is expected to make a first court appearance as early as Tuesday, May 28th.

Manowar's manangement, Magic Circle Entertainment Management, released the following brief statement on the matter at the time of Logan's arrest:

"With regard to Karl Logan’s arrest and the charges against him: Due to the fact that Karl and his attorneys are dealing with these issues, he will not perform with Manowar. The new album and upcoming tour will not be affected."