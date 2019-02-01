Former MEGADETH Guitarist CHRIS BRODERICK Compliments KIKO LOUREIRO – “He’s A Phenomenal Player”

During this year’s NAMM convention, former Megadeth and current Act Of Defiance guitarist Chris Broderick has complimented current guitarist and his successor, Kiko Loureiro.

Talking to Jason McNamara, Broderick said, “I think he goes in there and he tears it up. I think he fits the style well, and he's a phenomenal player, of course."

Legendary New Jersey thrashers, Overkill, have announced The Wings Over USA 2019 tour. Kicking off on April 25th in Baltimore, the tour will make stops in Pittsburgh, Chicago and Nashville before concluding in Boston on May 11th. Joining the tour are Death Angel and Act Of Defiance.

Bobby Blitz comments: "We look forward to bringing 'The Wings' over the USA. It's been a long road but the journey is not over yet. Death Angel and Act Of Defiance join us on this jaunt so prepare yourself for a righteous beating. Let the headbanging begin in April!"

Tickets for the tour are available for purchase this Friday, February 1st at 10 AM, local time. Dates are listed below.

April

25 - Sound Stage/ Rams Head - Baltimore, MD

26 - Theater of the Living Arts - Philadelphia, PA

27 - Rex Theater - Pittsburgh, PA

28 - House of Blues - Cleveland, OH

29 - Mercury Ballroom - Louisville, KY

30 - St Andrews Hall - Detroit, MI

May

1 - Intersection - Grand Rapids, MI

2 - House of Blues - Chicago, IL

3 - Varsity Theater - Minneapolis, MN

4 - The Rave - Milwaukee, WI

5 - Delmar Hall - St Louis, MO

6 - The Cannery Ballroom - Nashville, TN

8 - Bogarts - Cincinnati, OH

9 - Montage Music Hall - Rochester, NY

10 - PlayStation Theater - New York, NY (with Life Of Agony)

11 - Paradise - Boston, MA