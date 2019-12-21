Former MEGADETH Guitarist CHRIS POLAND Writing Memoir With Author THOM HAZAERT

Chris Poland, who played guitar for Megadeth from 1984 to 1987, and appeared on the albums Killing Is My Business... And Business Is Good!, and Peace Sells... But Who's Buying?, is comitting his life story to the printed page, with the assistance of Thom Hazaert, who recently co-authored Megadeth bassist David Ellefson's More Life With Deth.

"We have alluded to it in recent weeks, and now it's time to spill some beans," says Poland. "Yes, I am writing a memoir, with my good friend Thom Hazaert, who recently wrote More Life With Deth with David Ellefson. The book is titled LIAR: Truth, Highs, and Consequences, and hopefully will be out sometime in 2020, in partnership with Combat Records and Ellefson Books. It will also feature contributions from many others, including David Ellefson, Stu Samuelson, Randy Burns, Mark Tremonti, John 5, and many of the other key friends and family that have been part of this amazing musical journey!

For now, check out the amazing cover by Melody Myers from Designed By Melody, featuring an iconic photo courtesy of Mr. Neil Zlozower."

Thom Hazaert commented, "So exciting to finally officially announce this, and release the amazing cover by Melody Myers of Designed By Melody. Yes, I am writing a new memoir with my friend, legendary Megadeth guitarist Chris Poland, and it is every bit as amazing as you'd think it would be. Also, David Ellefson and I are launching Ellefson Books, which will be the co-publisher of this incredible telling of Chris' journey."

(Photo - Melody Myers)