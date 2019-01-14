Former MEGADETH Guitarist GLEN DROVER - " I Compare My Situation To JAKE E. LEE'S RED DRAGON CARTEL"

Jimmy Kay from Canada’s The Metal Voice recently spoke to former Megadeth and King Diamond guitarist Glen Drover. Drover chatted about his new band Walls Of Blood, and his new album Imperium, which will be released on February 22nd via Metalville. He also talked about his days recording with Megadeth on United Abominations, and King Diamond on House Of God. The complete audio interview can be enjoyed below, an exceprt has been transcribed as follows:

When asked about his new project Walls Of Blood:

“I started this actually the project about six years ago. What happened was for fun in between whatever I was doing at that point, I got Henning Basse (Firewind, Mayan) to sing an old Eidolon song that I'd always loved but unfortunately was destroyed by mediocre vocals at the time and that's being nice. So I gave Henning the lyrics not the original music, I didn’t want him to listen to the original melodies and he just loved it and we did the track and it came out killer. Then shortly after that I have started talking to Todd LaTorre from Queensryche and he said yeah let's do a song. So I thought to myself you know what how about an album that'll have multiple guest singers on it. Ten songs, ten different singers and that was the original design and that’s what ended up happening in the end. I think we did a good job and making everything sound real cohesive. It's pure heavy metal, there's some pretty heavy stuff on it you know, there's a lot of melody too."

When asked if he would Tour with Walls Of Blood:

"I compare my situation to Jake E. Lee’s Red Dragon Cartel. Jake formed a band, released an album that had different singers. I think he was testing the waters, since he had not been in the industry for some time. He did a tour and it turned out really positive and then on Jake's second album he decided just to have one singer and tour like that. I feel the same way; let's see how it goes on this album, test the waters and I am open to anything that makes sense in regards to touring."

Years in the making, guitarist Glen Drover (Megadeth, King Diamond, Eidolon) will release the debut album from his new project, Walls Of Blood, via Metalville on February 22nd. Entitled Imperium, the album features Drover's wish list of vocalists that has been in planning since 2014, when he debuted "Discordia" featuring Queensryche vocalist Todd La Torre.

The tracklist is as follows:

"Leave This World Behind" (Nils K. Rue)

"Discordia" (Todd La Torre)

"Waiting To Die" (Chuck Billy)

"Blood Sacrifice Ritual" (Henning Basse)

"Tarnished Dream" (Tim "Ripper" Owens)

"Walls Of Blood" (Matt Cuthbertson)

"The Fault Of Man" (Henning Basse)

"Dark Lords Of Sleep" (Dan Cleary)

"Junkhead" (Lance Harvill - Alice In Chains cover)

"Seven Spirits" (Henning Basse)

Drover: "I'll be doing some really cool Walls Of Blood bundles, which will include a Walls Of Blood Tee Shirt, a Walls Of Blood signature guitar pick, and a 3 x 5 signed promo card! I’ve never been even close to being this excited about any album I have ever done in the past, and hope you like this new album as much as I do."

