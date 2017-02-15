Former MEGADETH Guitarist GLEN DROVER Joins Metal All Stars Relief Songs For STEVE GRIMMETT

Former Megadeth guitarist, Glen Drover, joins a list of metal heavyweights in the re-recording of three classic Grim Reaper songs. All proceeds of the songs will go to Steve Grimmett's (Grim Reaper) medical and recovery costs. As Posted on The Metal Voice Facebook Page here

Glen Drover expressed his excitement about the project to The Metal Voice: “I feel really good about helping in any way I can... I grew up with Grim Reaper, and Steve is an awesome singer!"

The relief project is spearheaded by bassist Tony Dolan from Venom Inc., and aided by Neil Turbin (ex-Anthrax, Deathriders), Sy Keller (Onslaught) and Jimmy Kay (The Metal Voice).

Tony Dolan had this to say about the re-recordings on February 4th on a live stream in Ecuador: ”There were quite a few choices we could make but once I asked the artists, everyone wanted to do “See You In Hell” and “Fear No Evil”, they are classics. “The Show Must Go On” will also be included because that is what the man (Steve Grimmett) is going to do and that is what he will be doing stronger than ever. We will put out the songs on 7” as well as digital downloads."

Steve Grimmett has been hospitalized in Ecuador since mid-January; the singer was amidst a tour in support of Grim Reaper’s latest album, Walking In The Shadows.

Millie Grimmett has been updating fans around the globe of the singer’s condition on the bands Facebook page here. Grimmett has endured multiple operations that have resulted in the near complete loss of his right leg. On the latest update as of February 15th, Millie and Steve Grimmett are heading on a plane back home after spending more than a month in Ecuador waiting for green light to travel by the doctors.

Millie Grimmett updated The Metal Voice this morning (February 15th) on the latest developments: ”After five operations, a month in hospital and a week recovering in a hotel, Steve and I are leaving Guayaquil, Ecuador, on Wednesday 15th February, arriving back in the UK on Thursday 16th. Steve will be going straight in to hospital, in the UK, where he will start his rehabilitation. We want to thank all the people we have met and touched our hearts while being here, especially the nurses and doctors. Here's to the next chapter in our new book of life. The show must go on!"

The Reaper All-Star include Gary Holt (Slayer, Exodus), Tim 'Ripper' Owens (ex-Judas Priest), Doro Pesch, Lips (Anvil), Neil Turbin (Deathriders), Tony Dolan (Venom Inc.), Ross The Boss (Manowar), Jonas Hornqvist (Bleed The Hunger), Sy Keeler (Onslaught), Bobby Blitz (Overkill), Marta Gabriel (Crystal Viper), Blaze Bayley (ex-Iron Maiden), Nick Bowcott (ex-Grim Reaper), John Gallagher (Raven), Mantas (Venom Inc.), Joe Cangelosi (Whiplash, Kreator), Chuck Billy (Testament) and Glen Drover (ex-Megadeth). The songs will be produced by Chris Tsangarides (Judas Priest, Anvil producer).

A donation page has been set up, to date $14,500 has been raised.

Metal All Stars relief songs were announced on February 4th on a live stream on The Metal Voice streamed live in Ecuador at the hospital where Steve Grimmett was operated on.