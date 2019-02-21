Former MEGADETH Guitarist GLEN DROVER On Upcoming WALLS OF BLOOD Debut - "I Think It's The Strongest Album I've Ever Done"

Years in the making, guitarist Glen Drover (Megadeth, King Diamond, Eidolon) will release the debut album from his new project, Walls Of Blood, via Metalville tomorrow, Friday, February 22nd. Entitled Imperium, the album features Drover's wish list of vocalists that has been in planning since 2014, when he debuted "Discordia" featuring Queensryche vocalist Todd La Torre.

Speaking about the album with Metal Shock Finland's Alison Booth, Drover reveals: "I think it’s the strongest album I’ve ever done, period. This album for me, you know I worked on it sporadically over six years and I’m just really proud, I love the whole album. I couldn’t be happier right now.

"It was all people that I really wanted to work with and some, in fact most of them, were singers I might not have worked with before, but wanted to. And then there were situations where I would approach somebody that I wanted to have on the album and then I would write a song around his type of style - something I knew he would probably be comfortable with and be able to deliver.”

Read the complete interview at Metal Shock Finland.

Imperium tracklisting:

"Leave This World Behind" (Nils K. Rue)

"Discordia" (Todd La Torre)

"Waiting To Die" (Chuck Billy)

"Blood Sacrifice Ritual" (Henning Basse)

"Tarnished Dream" (Tim "Ripper" Owens)

"Walls Of Blood" (Matt Cuthbertson)

"The Fault Of Man" (Henning Basse)

"Dark Lords Of Sleep" (Dan Cleary)

"Junkhead" (Lance Harvill - Alice In Chains cover)

"Seven Spirits" (Henning Basse)

Drover: "I'll be doing some really cool Walls Of Blood bundles, which will include a Walls Of Blood Tee Shirt, a Walls Of Blood signature guitar pick, and a 3 x 5 signed promo card! I’ve never been even close to being this excited about any album I have ever done in the past, and hope you like this new album as much as I do."

Check out the official Walls Of Blood Facebook page here.