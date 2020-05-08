Former MEGADETH Guitarist JEFF YOUNG And Vocalist SHERRI KLEIN Cover PRINCE Classic "Computer Blue"; Video

Former Megadeth guitarist Jeff Young has posted this footage of he and vocalist Sherri Klein performing Prince's "Computer Blue".

Says Jeff: "'Computer Blue' is the fourth track on Prince And The Revolution's soundtrack album, Purple Rain. In the film, the song represents Prince's angst at the budding relationship between the characters played by Morris Day and Apollonia. The song was composed by Prince, with credit to his father, John L. Nelson for the guitar solo based on a piano instrumental written by Nelson and Prince. Prince titled the piece 'Father's Song' and recorded it on piano for the film, though on screen it was portrayed as being played by Prince's on-screen father, actor Clarence Williams III. On the box-set Purple Rain Deluxe (2017) a different and longer recording of 'Father's Song' made after this song was included.

"'Computer Blue' was originally recorded at The Warehouse in Minneapolis with The Revolution a day after 'Let's Go Crazy' and was later overdubbed at Sunset Sound in Los Angeles, in August 1983. Prince, along with Wendy & Lisa and sound engineer Susan Rogers, set about doing further work on what would later end up being placed on the album Purple Rain, albeit in a very heavily edited form.

"The song begins with spoken lyrics by Wendy & Lisa which suggest a dominatrix-type relationship. The song then becomes a very guitar-oriented number with rock music screams. The released version only has one verse. The version of the song that debuted at the First Avenue nightclub in Minneapolis, Minnesota had a second verse, as did the song as it was originally recorded."