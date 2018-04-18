Former MEGADETH Guitarist JEFF YOUNG And Vocalist SHERRI KLEIN Release Live Performance Of New Song "Come Closer" (Video)

Former Megadeth guitarist Jeff Young, vocalist Sherri Klein, drummer Jeff Tortora and bassist Craig Martini are featured in th eclip below performing a new original somg entitled "Come Closer". According to Young, a new EP is on the way. Stay tuned.

Check out Jeff Young, Joshua Alan (Bobby Blotzer's Ratt Experience), Blas Elias (Slaughter), Mikey Bones (RIP), Sherri Klein and Danny Wilde covering the Ratt classic “Lay It Down” live below: