Former MEGADETH Guitarist JEFF YOUNG Dedicates Cover Of ROSSINGTON COLLINS BAND Hit "Don't Misunderstand Me" To Late LYNYRD SKYNYRD Guitarist ED KING
September 1, 2018, an hour ago
In the new video below, former Megadeth guitarist Jeff Young and friends perform a cover of the Rossington Collins Band's "Don't Misunderstand Me", dedicated to late Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King, who recently passed away at 68 years of age. Watch below:
Young previously posted the video below, in which he's joined by former Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony for a cover of the Van Halen classic "Ain't Talkin' Bout Love":