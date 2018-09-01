Former MEGADETH Guitarist JEFF YOUNG Dedicates Cover Of ROSSINGTON COLLINS BAND Hit "Don't Misunderstand Me" To Late LYNYRD SKYNYRD Guitarist ED KING

September 1, 2018, an hour ago

news riff notes jeff young ed king

Former MEGADETH Guitarist JEFF YOUNG Dedicates Cover Of ROSSINGTON COLLINS BAND Hit "Don't Misunderstand Me" To Late LYNYRD SKYNYRD Guitarist ED KING

In the new video below, former Megadeth guitarist Jeff Young and friends perform a cover of the Rossington Collins Band's "Don't Misunderstand Me", dedicated to late Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King, who recently passed away at 68 years of age. Watch below:

Young previously posted the video below, in which he's joined by former Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony for a cover of the Van Halen classic "Ain't Talkin' Bout Love":



Featured Audio

PIG DESTROYER - "Army Of Cops" (Relapse)

PIG DESTROYER - "Army Of Cops" (Relapse)

Featured Video

OBSCURA – “Diluvium”

OBSCURA – “Diluvium”

Latest Reviews