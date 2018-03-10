Former MEGADETH Guitarist JEFF YOUNG Officially Launches EAST MEETS WEST PROJECT; Rehearsal Video Posted

Former Megadeth guitarist Jeff Young has checked in with the following update:

"We recorded the full sketch arrangement of the new/first East Meets West Project original song today. Even more than I hoped for... don't ya just love it when a plan Finally falls together? Everyone on the team was cool and things flowed real groovy. Much thanks to all involved!

Studio excerpts coming to Patreon asap. This tune is a barn burner!"

Maki Oyama - Vocals

Jeff Young - Guitar

Jeff Tortora - Drums

Vocalist Maki Oyama out of Japan can be seen and heard below covering the Loudness classic "In The Mirror" with an acoustic backing band.