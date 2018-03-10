Former MEGADETH Guitarist JEFF YOUNG Officially Launches EAST MEETS WEST PROJECT; Rehearsal Video Posted
March 10, 2018, 2 hours ago
Former Megadeth guitarist Jeff Young has checked in with the following update:
"We recorded the full sketch arrangement of the new/first East Meets West Project original song today. Even more than I hoped for... don't ya just love it when a plan Finally falls together? Everyone on the team was cool and things flowed real groovy. Much thanks to all involved!
Studio excerpts coming to Patreon asap. This tune is a barn burner!"
Maki Oyama - Vocals
Jeff Young - Guitar
Jeff Tortora - Drums
Vocalist Maki Oyama out of Japan can be seen and heard below covering the Loudness classic "In The Mirror" with an acoustic backing band.