Former MEGADETH Guitarist JEFF YOUNG Pays Tribute To RANDY RHOADS; "Ozzy's Cure" Live Video Streaming

"Thank you for watching the World Premier of a meaningful tribute video to Randy Rhoads," says former Megadeth guitarist Jeff Young.

"The clip below features "Ozzy's Cure", performed live in Sedona, AZ by Jeff Young & Sherri back on the 2015 US Tour. This song is a mash-up of Ozzy Osbourne's "Diary Of A Madman" and The Cure's "Love Song" This mash-up concept was first performed by the band A Perfect Circle - now taken even further with an entirely unique acoustic arrangement, this song became a fan favorite most requested song at J&S live shows."