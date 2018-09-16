Former MEGADETH Guitarist JEFF YOUNG Performs SEX PISTOLS Classic "Anarchy In The UK" During Unrehearsed Jam (Video)

The video below features an impromptu, unrehearsed jam on the Las Vegas stop on the Guitar Uproar US Tour 2018 featuring former Megadeth guitarist Jeff Young. They perform "Anarchy In The UK", the Sex Pistols classic covered by Megadeth on their So Far, So Good... So What! album, released in 1988.

Young recently posted a video in which he's joined by former Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony for a cover of the Van Halen classic "Ain't Talkin' Bout Love":

Young previously posted the video below, "another in our Short Attention Span Shred Guitar Theater Presents... series!"

Songs featured include:

Aerosmith - "Train Kept A Rollin'"

Van Halen - "Runnin With The Devil"

Van Halen - "Somebody Get Me A Doctor"

Ted Nugent - "Stranglehold"

Judas Preist - "Victim Of Changes"

Mr. Big - "Cinderella Smile"