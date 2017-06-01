Former MEGADETH Guitarist JEFF YOUNG Posts Buds, Blues & Babes House Band Cover Of MUDDY WATERS Classic "Champagne & Reefer" (Video)

Former Megadeth guitarist Jeff Young has posted a sneak peek of the Buds, Blues & Babes premier episode, due to air in June. The clip below is a the house band featuring Young, Shaun Williamson, Jeff Tortora, Stuart Hamm and Greg Brown covering the Muddy Waters classic "Champagne & Reefer".

Check out the Buds, Blues & Babes official Facebook page here, stay tuned for more details.

Young recently posted the following update:

"Every Wednesday evening in Las Vegas the premier rock venue, Count's Vamp'd, features some of the town's brightest musicians. John Zito Band (trio) kicks off each week with a fiery set of their rootsy blues based rock.

After a short intermission, a variety of performers from international bands, as well as Sin City's marquee shows all band together for impromptu, unrehearsed renditions of music from diverse eras and genres. You never know who's gonna show up to play or what songs you'll hear.

Case in point, Wednesday, May 10th 2017 featured Jeff Young (Megadeth, Badi Assad) & Friends. This 'crowd-filmed' video features an unrehearsed romp through Megadeth's 'In My Darkest Hour' - some cool moments happen in impromtu settings."

Jeff Young & Friends, featuring former Megadeth guitarist Jeff Young, vocalists Sherri Klein and Shaun Williamson, guitarist John Zito, bassist Barry Barnes and drummer Paul DiSibio, have also posted an impromptu jam video performing a cover of Rossington-Collins Band’s “Don’t Misunderstand Me”. Watch below: