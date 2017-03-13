Former MEGADETH Guitarist JEFF YOUNG Posts Unrehearsed Live Cover Of GARY MOORE's "Still Got The Blues" Featuring PAUL SHORTINO

Former Megadeth guitarist Jeff Young has checked in with the following update:

"One of the most fulfilling aspects of having your own weekly radio show (Music Without Boundaries) is the opportunity to accompany and perform with our diverse guest artists live on air!

This unrehearsed performance of the epic Gary Moore classic 'Still Got The Blues' aired just after the radio show and I relocated from Los Angeles, CA to Las Vegas, NV - summer 2013. I think renowned vocalist, Paul Shortino was more than a little apprehensive when he arrived at our MW/OB desert studios and I told him that I would be performing BOTH the acoustic AND electric guitars live on air using my handy BOSS/Roland looping system. Considering the fact this was our very first time meeting and we had yet to play together, I guess I can see his point, but I think it turned out purdy dang cool for an impromptu radio outing!

Please enjoy and always remember Gary Moore and his peerless playing, singing and songwriting."

Jeff Young, working with vocalist Sherri Klein, recently checked in with following:

"Okay! Just got the confirmation! We're on for the jams in Canada, eh! We hear the buzz on the gig is already bubbling around town. Jeff Young & Sherri live at the killer venue, Shakers Roadhouse, in Edmonton, Alberta! Plus, we have some other shows in the works including Seattle, Washington and Calgary, Alberta. Stay tuned for updates!"

Jeff Young was the lead guitarist on Megadeth’s platinum selling So Far, So Good… So What album and world tour. He hasn’t performed any track from that album live since leaving the band, but at the special request of the producers of the Hard Rock Cafe 25th Anniversary Celebration, this happened.

Watch front row footage of Jeff and vocalist Sherri Klein performing "In My Darkest Hour" below:

The band:

Sherri - lead vocals

Jeff Young - guitars

Jeff Tortora - drums

AJ Johnson - bass, vocals

David King - keyboards

For information and updates on Jeff Young & Sherri go to this location.