Former MEGADETH Guitarist JEFF YOUNG Posts Unreleased Song Featuring KING'S X Frontman DUG PINNICK And ex-HYDROGYN Vocalist JULIE WESTLAKE

Former Megadeth guitarist JeffYoung has posted a previously unreleased song called "Big Star" featuring King's X frontman Dug Pinnick and ex-Hydrogyn singer Julie Westlake. Check it out below.

Young recently posted this footage of himself and vocalist Sherri Klein performing Tom Waits' "Temptation" live at Dive Bar in Las Vegas:

Jeff, Sherri, drummer Jeff Tortora and bassist Craig Martini are featured in the clip below performing a new original song entitled "Come Closer". According to Young, a new EP is on the way. Stay tuned.

Check out Jeff Young, Joshua Alan (Bobby Blotzer's Ratt Experience), Blas Elias (Slaughter), Mikey Bones (RIP), Sherri Klein and Danny Wilde covering the Ratt classic “Lay It Down” live below: