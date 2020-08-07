Former MEGADETH Guitarist JEFF YOUNG Releases New Single "Slow Burn"

Guitarist/songwriter/producer, Jeff Young (ex-Megadeth) has released "Slow Burn", a surprisingly accessible original, instrumental song and performance, sure to be among the most sizzling tracks of the summer.

Get the single here, listen below.

It's not every day, a musician successfully crosses over, from heavy metal to the world music genre - achieving a platinum album in the former and a #1 album in the later but New York based musician, Jeff Young did just that.

Jeff has performed on major television shows such as Farm Aid 2000 (CMT), hosted MTV Headbanger's Ball and performed in the Vegas version of the Broadway musical, Rock Of Ages.

With his new single, "Slow Burn", Young continues the development of his prog-rock roots, stretching the bounds of pop songwriting in an instrumental format. Featuring soaring, Queen/Thin Lizzy influenced triple guitar harmony lines, in the choruses and lush, de-tuned chordal melodies, in the unique, flowing verses, "Slow Burn" takes you on a sonic journey that deepens with each listen.

Says Jeff: "I wasn't aware when I wrote the song but recently discovered, “slow burn” is a style, in filmmaking, wherein plot, action, and scenes develop slowly, methodically toward an explosive boiling point. That certainly describes this song's journey, both in creation and overall arrangement & flow.

"The rhythm guitar changes came to me, back in 1993, when I was messing around with alternate tunings & listening to healthy doses of Chris Whitley's Living With The Law and Alice in Chains' Dirt albums. The song used to have vocals and a different title but these days, I've really been drawn to the freedom of instrumental music."

For the smoldering track, Young enlisted the hottest players he could find; James LoMenzo - also a one-time Megadeth member, played bass for White Lion, Zakk Wylde's Black Label Society, Slash and is currently touring with classic rock legend, John Fogerty. Paul Gilbert's often drummer of choice, Jeff Bowders delivers a powerful, deceptively complex groove throughout "Slow Burn" and sure to stun the unsuspecting bystanders, is Andrea Whitt's (Shania Twain), mesmerizing, almost psychedelic pedal steel guitar explorations.

"Slow Burn" is the third single from Young's forthcoming Revolutions album. The artist's first all-instrumental album is being released, "one track at a time" on Hi-Tone Eleven Records. Also available at jeffyoungsongs.com are the album's first two singles, "In The Flesh" and "Monsoon", as well as Young's first full-length solo outing, Equilibrium.