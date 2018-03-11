Former MEGADETH Guitarist JEFF YOUNG's EAST MEETS WEST PROJECT Posts Long Distance ONE OK ROCK Cover

Former Megadeth guitarist Jeff Young has launched his new East Meets West Project featuring Japanese vocalist Maki Oyama. Back in February they posted their long distance cover of One Ok Rock's "Kanzen Kankaku Dreamer". Check it out below.

Young recently checked in with the following update:

"We recorded the full sketch arrangement of the new/first East Meets West Project original song today. Even more than I hoped for... don't ya just love it when a plan Finally falls together? Everyone on the team was cool and things flowed real groovy. Much thanks to all involved!

Studio excerpts coming to Patreon asap. This tune is a barn burner!"

Maki Oyama - Vocals

Jeff Young - Guitar

Jeff Tortora - Drums

Vocalist Maki Oyama out of Japan can be seen and heard below covering the Loudness classic "In The Mirror" with an acoustic backing band.