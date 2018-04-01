Former MEGADETH Guitarist JEFF YOUNG, Vocalist SHERRI KLEIN And Friends Cover THIN LIZZY's "Don't Believe A Word" Live And Unrehearsed (Video)

Former Megadeth guitarist Jeff Young has posted an impromtu and unrehearsed live cover of Thin Lizzy's "Don't Believe A Word" in tribute to the late Gary Moore. It was shot at Vamp'd in Las Vegas, NV with vocalist Sherri Klein and friends.

Check out Jeff Young, Joshua Alan (Bobby Blotzer's Ratt Experience), Blas Elias (Slaughter), Mikey Bones (RIP), Sherri Klein and Danny Wilde covering the Ratt classic “Lay It Down” live below: