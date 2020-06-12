Former MEGADETH Guitarist MARTY FRIEDMAN Confirmed For New AYREON Album

Ayreon mastermind Arjen Lucassen, who has been teasing his fans with audio clips from the forthcoming album, has checked in with the following update:

"I’m impressed, many guessed right... this is indeed a guitar solo by the renowned virtuoso Marty Friedman! Fluent and melodic, it really sticks in my head."

Lucassen recently confirmed the story for the new Ayreon album, Transitus, will be narrated by Doctor Who legend Tom Baker. The album will feature vocalists Tommy Karevik (Kamelot), Cammie Gilbert (Oceans Of Slumber), Amanda Somerville (Trillium, HDK), Michael Mills (Toehider), Paul Manzi (Arena), Dianne van Giersbergen (Ex Libris), Johanne James (Kyrbgrinder), Simone Simons (Epica) and (Dee Snider). Guitar legend Joe Satriani also makes an appearance on the record.