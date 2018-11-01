Former MEGADETH Members NICK MENZA, CHRIS POLAND And JAMES LOMENZO - Unreleased Cover Of "Wake Up Dead" Streaming

The 2014 live rehearsal, unreleased instrumental recording of "Wake up Dead" by former Megadeth members Nick Menza, Chris Poland and James LoMenzo can be heard below. The unnamed project was assembled in 2014 by Menza and LoMenzo who later invited Poland on board to handle rhythm and lead guitar.

Menza, Poland and Lomenzo's first jam session took place Novemer 1st, 2014 at Menza's Disintegrator Studios in Studio City, California where they cracked through some of the old Megadeth catalog along with some of their favorite Metallica and Led Zeppelin songs.The trio then rehearsed a handful of times before disbanding later that year due to other musical commitments. Soon after Menza joined Poland's band, OHM.

Late in the evening on May 21st, 2016, Nick collapsed after suffering a heart attack during a concert with Chris Poland and Robertino "Pag" Pagliari in their band OHM: at The Baked Potato in Studio City, California and was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital. The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner said Menza died of hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. Megalife: The Autobiography Of Nick Menza by J. Marshall Craig will be released on December 11th via Post Hill Press.

Poland is best known for his work on Megadeth's first two albums, Killing Is My Business... And Business Is Good! (1985) and Peace Sells... But Who's Buying? (1986).

Menza joined Megadeth for the 1990 recording Rust In Peace and for the next ten years became associated with the band's "classic" and most profitable era.

Following the reissue of the entire Megadeth catalog, Menza was invited to reunite with the band in 2004. Days after a reunion was announced, Menza was replaced with Shawn Drover.

Lomenzo joined Megadeth in 2006 and appeared on two of the group's studio albums, 2007's United Abominations and 2009's Endgame. He was fired from the band in 2010 and replaced with returning original Megadeth bassist David Ellefson.