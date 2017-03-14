Former METAL CHURCH Frontman RONNY MUNROE’s Fiancee Diagnosed With Stage 3 Ovarian Cancer; Fundraising Page Launched

Life can change from one minute to another… Ronny Munroe (Munroe's Thunder, ex-Metal Church/TSO) and his fiancée J Von unfortunately experienced this in January of this year. Their lives have been turned upside down and they need the help from the metal community and others, as their current situation makes that they have no income.

On January 26th, Ronny called an ambulance because J Von was experiencing terrible pain in her abdomen. She was diagnosed with stage 3 ovarian cancer which has spread. While preparing for surgery, J Von contracted pneumonia and had to fight for her life. After the doctors got the pneumonia under control, immediate chemo therapy started. J Von is doing three to four months of chemo first to shrink the mass, then the surgery will happen and then another three to four months of chemo. All in all this is going to take almost a year to get through. J Von is home now and will do the chemo therapy as an out patient.

They have a long, long road to go. And with Ronny having to take care of his fiancée and J Von not being able to run her business (aside from her work as Ronny’s manager), the financial drama is weighing heavily on their shoulders. So, it’s time for all of us to step up. J Von should be able to focus on her recovery and the worries for all bills and medical expenses shouldn’t be a burden.

Metalheads, you have done it before and let’s do it again. Let’s join forces and help Ronny and J Von Munroe.

Lots of great packages have been put together in return for your donation. And also for all non-metal heads: please look through all donation levels, as there is so much more to offer. Visit the fundraiser page at this location.

You can follow J’s and Ronny’s fight here. Ronny is posting very regular updates.