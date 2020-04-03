Former METALLICA Bassist JASON NEWSTED On Working With THE CHOPHOUSE BAND - "I Surround Myself With The Bad-Asses, And They Make Me Look Really Good"

The Palm Beach Florida Weekly recently caught up with former Metallica bassist Jason Newsted to discuss his work with the Chophouse Band and reflect on his days touring with Metallica. Following is an excerpt from the interview.

Newsted: "As a kid, I was more open to different styles that my parents and brothers played. I soaked up all their stuff, and by osmosis I became a bass player, because they played a lot of funk music in the house. It was very bass-dominated. I got into learning bass and wanting to play as fast and heavy and better than everybody else. It was a big deal to metal guys to be really efficient, to be really in tune and have prowess — to be really quick but accurate. I ran Flotsam and Jetsam like a dictator. Six days a week, and don’t be f–king late! I’m a nice guy, but don’t f–k around.

I became more tunnel-visioned in the influences I took on to create the music, and the attitude that we were really after. Motörhead, Iron Maiden, Judas Priest. Rush was always there, and Ted Nugent early on, that prominent bass that just keeps going no matter what the guitar player does. Motörhead is the linchpin that put me over."

Q: What kind of fulfillment does playing with your new bandmates in the Chophouse give you?

Newsted: "We all get along great because there’s not money involved. They’ve got their own bands, their own families, their own gigs. We do benefit gigs, six a year, and that’s it. I record and write and play songs the whole rest of the time. They could all run circles around me musical theory-wise. They could tell you everything they’re playing, and all the relating chords. I surround myself with the bad-asses, and they make me look really good. I’m playing cowboy chords the whole time, and they’re doing their fancy shit to make me look good. I just concentrate on singing, and getting across the things I want people to hear."

Read the complete interview here.

On February 15th and February 29th, Jason Newsted & The Chophouse Band played two benefit shows at the Lighthouse ArtCenter in Tequesta, FL. Fan filmed video from both performances is available below.

February 15th

February 29th