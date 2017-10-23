Former METALLICA Bassist JASON NEWSTED Performs Acoustic Cover Of BOB SEGER's "Turn The Page"; Fan-Filmed Video

On October 19th, former Metallica bassist Jason Newsted, and his Chophouse Band performed at a benefit concert in Tequesta, Florida to raise funds for hurricane relief in Puerto Rico. During his acoustic set, Newsted treated those in attendance to a special rendition of Bob Seger's 1973 classic "Turn The Page". Of course, Metallica covered this song on their 1998 covers / compilation album, Garage Inc. Fan-filmed video can be seen below.