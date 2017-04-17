Former METALLICA Bassist JASON NEWSTED's Paintings To Be Displayed At Art New York

Grammy Award winner Jason Newsted, who was the bassist for Metallica from 1986 to 2001, will premiere his first international exhibition of paintings and prints, titled Rawk, at the third edition of Art New York at Pier 94, opening Wednesday, May 3rd, running through Sunday, May 7th, as part of New York Art Week.

Half of all sales will be donated to the Perry J. Cohen Foundation​, an organization devoted to the advancement of the arts, environmental, marine and wildlife education and preservation, teenage entrepreneurship, and boating safety education. On Saturday, May 6​th​, Jason Newsted will be on-hand for a question and answer session to discuss his career and exhibition.

Futher details can be found here, as well as at this location.





