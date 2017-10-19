Former METALLICA Bassist JASON NEWSTED Selling Montana Ranch For Nearly $5 Million

Former Metallica bassist Jason Newsted has listed his ranch in historic Sula, Montana, near the Anaconda-Pintler Wilderness and Lost Trail Powder Mountain, for sale at $4.95 million, reports Neil J. Leitereg of The Los Angeles Times.

Surrounded by mountain peaks and rolling plains, the 545-acre spread has belonged to Newsted for more than a decade.

At the heart of the property, named “Rockin JN Ranch,” is a custom timber-framed home that sits atop a ridge. A manager’s home, machine shops and a greenhouse are among other structures.

The 5,800-square-foot main house, built in 2006, features extensive woodwork, stone floors and towering walls of windows. Cathedral-style ceilings with an intricate system of beams top the main level, which consists of an open-plan living room, dining room and family room. The kitchen is equipped with a center island, a walk-in pantry and a dumb waiter.

