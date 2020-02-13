Former METALLICA Bassist JASON NEWSTED & The Chophouse Band Perform Live In Florida; Amateur Video

February 13, 2020, 34 minutes ago

On January 26th, Jason Newsted - who played bass for Metallica from 1986 to 2001 - & The Chophouse Band performed at the Good Shepherd Episcopal Church in Tequesta, Florida as part of the fifth annual Vernon Thompson & Friends: Honoring The Legacy Of Sue Cunningham.

Fan-filmed footage of Jason Newsted & The Chophouse Band delivering an acoustic rendition of "Hillbilly Grave", written by Verlon Thompson, Sue Cunningham and Frank Serio, can be enjoyed below.

 



