Former METALLICA Bassist JASON NEWSTED Weighs In On Hardwired...To Self Destruct And ROBERT TRUJILLO - "That Guy Has Always Got My Respect"

Speaking with Ultimate Guitar, former Metallica bassist offered his thoughts on the band's latest album, Hardwired...To Self Destruct, and bassist Robert Trujillo's playing.

Newsted: "The album is a bit different than the other efforts that led up to it. Robert's a great fuckin' bass player and he's always been a great bass player. I've known him for 25 years at least. He's always been good and I owned all the Infectious [Grooves] records and I wore Infectious t-shirts. I'm down. That guy has always got my respect. He got in there and he can hang with those guys and make it sound like it does? Peace, peace, power to you. This last [album], I feel they've kinda come back into stride and there's something of substance here."

In the new video below from Metallica are filmed at their headquarters during the writing and recording of "RIP", the song that later became "Halo On Fire", a track from the band’s new album, Hardwired… To Self-Destruct.

The official video for "Halo On Fire" can be seen below: