Former MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP, IAN GILLAN Drummer TED MCKENNA Dead At 68
January 19, 2019, 2 hours ago
Scottish drummer Edward 'Ted' McKenna, who played with The Sensational Alex Harvey Band, Rory Gallagher, The Michael Schenker Group and Ian Gillan, has died at the age of 68. The news was confirmed on Facebook by a close friend, who wrote: “For everyone who loved him, Ted died this morning from a haemorrhage during elective surgery. Freak occurrence and a huge surgical team fought for ten hours to save him. Unfortunately there was no solution to stop the bleeding and he faded away without ever knowing. I'm going to miss him so much."
It was announced at the start of the year that McKenna would appear on the second Michael Schenker Fest studio album, which Schenker is currently recording with Mad Max singer/guitarist Michael Voss. The album, due out via Nuclear Blast Records in August, is set to feature former Michael Schenker Group vocalists Gary Barden and Graham Bonnet, plus Robin McAuley of the McAuley Schenker Group, along with bass player Chris Glen, plus guitarist/keyboard player Steve Mann, also of the McAuley Schenker Group.
There is no word on who will replace McKenna on the album or the forthcoming Michael Schenker Fest tour:
April
15 - West Hollywood, CA - Whisky a Go Go
16 - West Hollywood, CA - Whisky a Go Go
17 - West Hollywood, CA - Whisky a Go Go
19 - San Francisco, CA - Palace of Fine Arts
20 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
21 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall
22 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre
24 - Calgary, AB - The Palace Theatre
27 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre
28 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman
30 - Louisville, KY - The Bourbon Hall
May
2 - Kalamazoo, MI - State Theatre
3 - Milwaukee, WI - The Pabst Theater
4 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall
5 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Piere’s Entertainment Center
7 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
9 - Albany, NY - The Egg
10 - Worcester, MA - Palladium
11 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
12 - Westbury, NY - The Space at Westbury
14 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live!
15 - Richmond, VA - The National
16 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse
18 - Austin, TX - Empire Garage