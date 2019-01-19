Former MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP, IAN GILLAN Drummer TED MCKENNA Dead At 68

Scottish drummer Edward 'Ted' McKenna, who played with The Sensational Alex Harvey Band, Rory Gallagher, The Michael Schenker Group and Ian Gillan, has died at the age of 68. The news was confirmed on Facebook by a close friend, who wrote: “For everyone who loved him, Ted died this morning from a haemorrhage during elective surgery. Freak occurrence and a huge surgical team fought for ten hours to save him. Unfortunately there was no solution to stop the bleeding and he faded away without ever knowing. I'm going to miss him so much."



It was announced at the start of the year that McKenna would appear on the second Michael Schenker Fest studio album, which Schenker is currently recording with Mad Max singer/guitarist Michael Voss. The album, due out via Nuclear Blast Records in August, is set to feature former Michael Schenker Group vocalists Gary Barden and Graham Bonnet, plus Robin McAuley of the McAuley Schenker Group, along with bass player Chris Glen, plus guitarist/keyboard player Steve Mann, also of the McAuley Schenker Group.



There is no word on who will replace McKenna on the album or the forthcoming Michael Schenker Fest tour:

April

15 - West Hollywood, CA - Whisky a Go Go

16 - West Hollywood, CA - Whisky a Go Go

17 - West Hollywood, CA - Whisky a Go Go

19 - San Francisco, CA - Palace of Fine Arts

20 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

21 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall

22 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

24 - Calgary, AB - The Palace Theatre

27 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre

28 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman

30 - Louisville, KY - The Bourbon Hall

May

2 - Kalamazoo, MI - State Theatre

3 - Milwaukee, WI - The Pabst Theater

4 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

5 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Piere’s Entertainment Center

7 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

9 - Albany, NY - The Egg

10 - Worcester, MA - Palladium

11 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

12 - Westbury, NY - The Space at Westbury

14 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live!

15 - Richmond, VA - The National

16 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

18 - Austin, TX - Empire Garage