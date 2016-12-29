Former MISFITS Singer MICHALE GRAVES Reveals 2017 North American Tour Dates

Michale Graves - the man whose voice you hear on Misfits albums American Psycho and Famous Monsters - has confirmed a string of solo shows, dates are as listed:

February

4 - Goldsounds - Brooklyn, NY

24 - Bar XIII - Wilmington, DE

March

3 - The Rockpile - Etobicoke, ON

April

1 - Diego's Rock N Roll Bar & Eats - Santa Ana, CA

2 - Whisky A Go Go - West Hollywood, CA

11 - Club X - Salt Lake City, UT

To purchase the music of Michale Graves, visit his official online store.