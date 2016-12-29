Former MISFITS Singer MICHALE GRAVES Reveals 2017 North American Tour Dates
December 29, 2016, an hour ago
Michale Graves - the man whose voice you hear on Misfits albums American Psycho and Famous Monsters - has confirmed a string of solo shows, dates are as listed:
February
4 - Goldsounds - Brooklyn, NY
24 - Bar XIII - Wilmington, DE
March
3 - The Rockpile - Etobicoke, ON
April
1 - Diego's Rock N Roll Bar & Eats - Santa Ana, CA
2 - Whisky A Go Go - West Hollywood, CA
11 - Club X - Salt Lake City, UT
To purchase the music of Michale Graves, visit his official online store.